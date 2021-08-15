Clouds move in on Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We enjoyed a lovely Sunday afternoon with lots of sunshine, temperatures in the 70s and low levels of humidity. This was courtesy of high pressure.

High pressure will slowly move eastward and allow clouds through Pennsylvania to move in. Tonight expecting just a few high clouds but as we progress through Monday the skies will turn more cloudy as we get later in the day.

Then we will be introducing the threat for rain by Tuesday afternoon as an area of low pressure moves up the Ohio Valley and into the Great Lakes. The best chance for showers Tuesday will first be west of Albany, however, as the day progresses more scattered showers will be developing which will keep our temperatures on the “cooler” side, but it will become noticeably more humid.

Futurecast shows this nicely, another dry day Monday, again, more clouds will be likely, especially the later we progress through the afternoon and into the evening. You may also notice a slight uptick in humidity later in the day as dew point temperatures slowly begin to rise towards 60.

Tuesday starts dry, but with mostly cloudy skies to start, don’t expect too much sunshine through the afternoon hours.

Rain will be pushing in from the west southwest by late morning and early afternoon. These showers will overspread the region by midday and we could even see a rumble of thunder or two.

Then our eyes will be turning towards the tropics. Tropical Storm Fred is expected to make landfall near the panhandle of Florida sometime on Monday. This moisture will then ride northward and towards the northeast. We will likely see this moisture in the form of tropical downpours by Wednesday afternoon, so Wednesday is looking like another “cooler”, humid and wet afternoon. The biggest threat from Fred as it makes landfall will be the rainfall, those in the Panhandle of Florida through Georgia and North and South Carolina will be seeing a range of 2-6″ of rainfall with isolated amounts of 10″+! The way things look right now most of the Capital Region could be looking at a general .25″-1″ of rainfall through Wednesday.

Once we get past the moisture from Fred things do look to warm back up by late week and into next weekend as highs will be ranging generally 80-85 each day along with the higher levels of humidity. We can’t completely rule out the threat for showers of storms Thursday-Saturday, but it’s likely they will be more on the scattered side of things. Have a great week! -Rob