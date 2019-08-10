Beautiful weekend with chance of a shower

Today will be quite gorgeous with lots of sunshine, dry time and cooler air in the upper 70s. We'll notice quite a difference with less humidity as well! We're drier but can't completely rule out an isolated t-storm or two as the cold front pushes east late this afternoon/evening.

Aside from an isolated shower/t-storm to our north later today & tonight, a slight chance for a passing shower tomorrow-this is really going to be a couple of stunning days in a row!