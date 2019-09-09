9/9/19: Incredible start to the work week!

It’s one of those mornings where the weather almost wants to be chilly… fewer clouds overnight means that temperatures are bottoming out in the 40’s across the region. That’s makes us all about 5 degrees cooler than we were Sunday morning.

Sunshine throughout the day will get us to the 70’s this afternoon in the river valleys, and into the 60’s elsewhere.

High pressure in control over the northeast is what’s keeping us free of clouds for the most part. It will stick around tonight, bringing us a repeat of the cool temperatures.

Expect temperatures right around 50 in Albany, getting down into the low 40’s in the hills and upper 30’s in the mountains.

Tomorrow, we’ll be slightly above average. Mostly sunny skies will set up another great day high highs falling just short of 80 in Albany and surrounding areas.

Wet weather out west will get to our area by mid week. Expect showers and storms Wednesday. Some could be on the stronger side with rumbles of thunder and pockets of wind.

Dry weather returns for Thursday and Friday, but mostly cloudy conditions will likely stick around. Expect overnight lows in the 60’s and daytime highs in the 70’s.

Showers and storms are back in the mix for Saturday, before nice weather returns Sunday.