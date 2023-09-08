Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A stormy afternoon and evening across the Capital Region with many seeing rain along with thunder and lightning along with some seeing the severe storms rolling through. Showers and a few storms will carry us into the overnight period, but will likely be out of here by early Saturday morning.

This boundary will be hanging out nearby through the day on Saturday. This means that we will once again run the risk for showers and storms. Right now it looks likely that any storms would hold off until late in the afternoon and perhaps the evening hours. It does not look like a washout, I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans, but it will remain very humid.

We start off on Saturday dry but humid. Much like today we will likely see some breaks of sunshine through about midday.

By the evening we will have to keep an eye to the sky for thunderstorms to develop. Some of these storms could once again turn locally strong to severe especially into the evening hours. It will not be quite as hot, but the humidity will remain rather high.

Sunday will turn mostly cloudy with scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Again, it is not looking like a washout, but would probably want to keep the rain gear nearby into the afternoon hours.

Showers and rain continue into early next week, however some dry weather looks likely for Tuesday with temperatures back near 80. Cooler, more seasonable weather expected for the middle of the week with another round of showers and rain likely for Wednesday and Thursday. Have a great weekend! -Rob