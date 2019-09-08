9/8/19: More Sunshine to Start the New Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We enjoyed another day with a mix of sun and clouds along with temperatures cooler than normal for the beginning of September ranging from the mid 60’s to low 70’s… If you enjoy this kind of weather we have one more day just like it to start the upcoming week!

There is an area of high pressure now in the Upper Great Lakes that will drift overhead this evening which will suppress the rain showers that are occurring in northern Ohio south of the region.

What this high pressure will also do is diminish the winds and get rid of the cloud cover which will allow our temperatures to take quite a tumble tonight… Just about everyone will be below 50 degrees to start your Monday and some may even start off in the upper 30’s!

That area of high pressure that I mentioned will eventually drift east and allow our next system to move through by the time we get into the middle of the week. That system is already beginning to come together out by Utah.

Now, there is a difference in timing from yesterday. It is looking like it will move in a little later than expected so Wednesday appears to be mostly dry with a few spotty showers… The better chances for rain come in by Thursday. But no rain for Monday or Tuesday, another sun filled afternoon for Monday!

We will see a little more in cloud cover as we progress into Tuesday as our system moves closer, however, right now it looks as if we will remain dry.

As I mentioned we do warm up by the middle of the week. After a brief “cool down” for the end of the week we are back into the upper 70’s to near 80 by next weekend!

Have a great week!

-Rob