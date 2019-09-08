9/8/19: Great weather to end the weekend!

Get out and enjoy it! Sunday will feature incredible weather.

A weak cold front is crossing the region. Thankfully, there’s not enough moisture in the atmosphere to produce any rain. While it may lead to cloudy conditions west of Albany, most will see sun and all will stay dry.

Temperatures will rise from the 40’s and 50’s in the morning, to just above the 70 degree mark in the river valleys. Those of us in the higher elevations will likely peak in the mid to upper 60’s.

High pressure will move in from Canada, keeping us cool and clear for the next several days. It will also lead to some downright cold nights…

Monday morning will feature temperatures in the 40’s for most, with upper 30’s possible in the hills and mountains. This would be the first time Albany drops below 50 this season. Our last sub-50 overnight low was on June 9th, 91 days ago! Bundle up!

Nice weather returns for Monday afternoon, with plenty of sun and highs mid 60’s to low 70’s.

Tuesday looks similar with a cold start and a mild afternoon. Storms are back in the mix for Wednesday. Some could be on the stronger side with heavy rain and gusty winds, but it’s too soon to determine specific impacts.

A few showers could liner into Thursday morning, but most of Thursday and Friday look dry and comfortable. Another round of storms will likely move in next Saturday.