9/7/19: Cooler, chance shower for Saturday

Sunday will feature fall-feeling temperatures, but also a chance for a few stray showers.

Most will wake up to temperatures around 50. We’ll warm to the 60’s by lunchtime, and make it to the 70 degree mark this afternoon.

We’ll have to be on the lookout for raindrops as a weak disturbance passes through our area. Not everybody will see rain, and where it does fall it looks to be light and short-lived. Rain is more likely north and west of Albany. Overall, it’s not a washout… but tossing the umbrella in the trunk isn’t a bad idea.

Tonight we’ll cool down, but more clouds will keep up slightly warmer. Expect overnight lows in the mid 50’s in the river valleys.

In the hills and mountains, temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40’s. Stay warm if you’re headed to the Catskills or the Adirondacks!

Tomorrow looks to be the better day of the weekend. Expect temperatures in the low 70’s, with mostly sunny skies throughout.

Monday and Tuesday afternoons will be similar, but the mornings will start out chilly! Expect both days to start off with 40’s in the river valleys, and perhaps upper 30’s in the higher elevations. Showers and storms are back in the mix for Wednesday and Thursday.

We’re also keeping out eye on Category 1 Hurricane Dorian, churning away off the coast of New England.

The strongest winds (they’re gusting up to 105 miles per hour!) will be offshore, but tropical storm force winds could make it to the coast. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for coastal Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Maine.

Dorian will continue to race northeast over the next several days. All signs point to another landfall over Canada’s Maritime Provinces this weekend at Category 1 strength.