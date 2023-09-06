Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A hot day on Tuesday, falling one degree short of the record high with the official high in Albany reaching 91 degrees. We are anticipating temperatures a few degrees warmer this afternoon, likely reaching and breaking the record high of 91 degrees which was set back in 2018. The heat will continue into Thursday and if we hit 90, which we are currently forecasting, then we will have our first and likely only heat wave of 2023.

Likely the same weather is expected for Thursday, however, an approaching cold front and upper level low will bring the chances for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be on the strong side with the main concern being damaging wind gusts.

Nothing but hazy hot and humid weather for this Wednesday afternoon. Dry weather will carry us into the evening with highs temperatures in the low 90s. When you factor in the high levels of humidity we will be seeing heat index temperatures reaching 95-100 degrees, especially through the Hudson and Mohawk Valleys.

Thursday will star off much the same with some sunshine, high levels of humidity and temperatures in the low 70s. We will quickly warm with the sunshine, reaching the upper 80s and low 90s by early afternoon. An approaching cold front will throw the chance for showers and storms our way into the late afternoon and evening hours.

The heat takes a little step back for Friday, however, with high levels of humidity it will still feel quite uncomfortable with the chance for showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures take another step back into the weekend, however, we keep the threat for showers and storms and the humidity stick around into early next week. More comfortable feel to the air arrives to the region on Tuesday. Have a great day and stay cool! -Rob