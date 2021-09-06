9/6/21:More Sunshine for Tuesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindemuth:

After a few showers this afternoon, skies cleared, humidity fell and it turned out to be a beautiful afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 70s! High pressure builds in overnight and this will provide continuing clearing overnight which will lead to a partly to at times mostly sunny for Tuesday.

There is a disturbance near the US/Canadian border, this will track eastward into Wednesday before digging into the Great Lakes Wednesday afternoon. This will drag a cold front in late in the day on Wednesday that will promote the potential for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Aside from patchy fog developing overnight tonight we do expect partly to mostly clear skies with comfortable temperatures falling into the upper 40s and low 50s to start your Tuesday.

Lots of sunshine and dry weather expected for Tuesday, humidity will also stay in check Tuesday afternoon so it will be another gem of an afternoon.

A warm front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday which will warm us up relatively quickly through Wednesday afternoon with highs likely close to 80 degrees and higher levels of humidity as well. This will also help to fuel some of those storms as a cold front moves closer to the Capital Region by the early evening hours.

Cooler, more comfortable weather returns to end the week and into next weekend. Another shot at showers will be likely on Sunday so a brief cool down will be likely next Monday with temperatures back into the low 70s before we warm back up into the middle of next week. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob