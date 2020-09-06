9/6/2020: Stunning Sunday, but warmth and humidity ahead…

Get out and enjoy today, especially if the summertime weather isn’t quite your thing… heat and humidity will be back before you know it!

Highs will stay in the 70’s for most, with the higher terrain of the Adirondacks and Catskills struggling to get out of the 60’s. Albany and points north will stay sunny and dry, but this afternoon a few more clouds could roll into the Mid Husdon and the Catskills. A stray shower isn’t out of the question.

We’ll clear out again overnight, but light winds out of the south will prevent us from getting nearly as cool on Monday morning.

After the mild start, Labor Day itself will feature a more summery feel. Highs will get into the low 80’s doing the afternoon. Humidity will be slightly elevated, but still manageable.

In the hills and mountains, expect upper 70’s. A few more clouds will develop during the afternoon, but we should stay dry.

Humidity is on the rise for the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little less comfortable, but still dry for the most part.

Our next rain chance will come in the form of showers and storms Thursday. Showers are back in the mix on Thursday and Friday, before skies clear and temps fall next weekend.