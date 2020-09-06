9/6/20: Partly sunny, Warm & at times Breezy for Labor Day

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Sun and clouds ruled this weekend with just a few showers mainly overnight on Saturday into Sunday morning. More beautiful weather is expected for Labor Day itself with partly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper 70’s and low 80’s!

High pressure is providing us with absolutely perfect weather for the beginning of September! This high extends all the way back into Texas!

We do have a warm front that will be moving in on Monday, this will provide a slight increase in clouds so I am not expecting as bright skies as we have seen the last two days, there is even a very small chance for a stray shower Monday afternoon, especially north and west.

There is a cold front to the west, however, that will begin to slow as the high pressure currently over us stalls off the coast. This will provide us with warmer and slightly more humid conditions by the middle of the week.

That cold front will come very close to us on Tuesday, so again, a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out, but most look to remain dry.

What is interesting is the high pressure off the coast will be so strong that in fact it will push the cold front back to the north by Tuesday evening, this will allow even warmer temperatures to move in by Wednesday afternoon, we could be seeing real feel temperatures near or slightly above 90!

Chance at rain moves in with scattered showers on Thursday, perhaps a few rumbles of thunder. Then going into next weekend, high pressure drops in out of Canada for Friday and Saturday which will not only bring cooler temperatures but it will also shield us from wet weather until at least Saturday night into Sunday. Have a great Labor Day holiday and have a great week! -Rob