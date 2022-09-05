Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindenmuth:

Finally drought busting rain across the region as we are now stuck between the battle zone of cooler air to the north and warm and humid air to the south. This will be the focus area for waves of low pressure to bring periods of rain and showers through tonight and into Tuesday.

Moisture extending all the way to the Gulf Coast will continue to ride along this frontal boundary and continue to bring us periods of rain. Most of the rain will be light and steady, but at times it will come down heavy, especially overnight tonight and into the first part of Tuesday.

Drier air will be slowly making its way back to the northeast but it doesn’t begin to move in until late Wednesday and into Thursday. This dry and seasonably warm air will stick around through next weekend.

Grab the rain gear on the way to work and school Tuesday morning. We are expecting rain, with a few pockets of heavier rain to greet us on Tuesday morning.

Rain will continue through the afternoon and into the evening. The heavies of the rain looks to remain south and east of Albany, but with a cool northeast wind expect temperatures to stay put in the mid 60s.





We will remain cloudy again on Wednesday with showers and perhaps a few periods of rain for the first part of the day. Temperatures will rebound a little bit with highs back into the upper 60s to near 70.





We begin to dry out on Thursday with partly sunny skies returning and high temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s again. We will warm back into the low to mid 80s for Friday and through the weekend. Watch for patchy fog Thursday, Friday and even Saturday morning, some of that fog could become quite dense with all the moisture we will be receiving the next few days. Have a great week! -Cap & Rob