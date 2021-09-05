9/5/21: Turning Partly Sunny for Labor Day

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A cold front continues to push eastward this evening. This will keep the clouds in place and may spark a stray shower or two into the evening and early overnight hours.

Late tonight into Monday morning, this cold front will be exiting to the east. This may provide a few breaks in the clouds late tonight into Monday Morning. While we won’t see totally sunny skies for Labor Day, we should become partly sunny through the afternoon.

However, there is another impulse of energy that will be rotating into the northeast Monday afternoon, this may spark a shower or two. However, it still looks more likely that those showers should remain north of Albany and into the Adirondacks.

But it wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep that rain gear handy, as those showers could try to drift into the Capital Region and into Western New England.

High pressure will briefly build back in for Tuesday, this will provide a beautiful day with partly to at times mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. There is another little package of energy on the northwest coast, this will be moving into the region by Wednesday afternoon and evening which could bring with it a few showers and storms.

It will depend on the exact timing on the passage of that energy, however, if any storms develop they could produce strong gusty winds and perhaps some small hail. We will continue to monitor that potential over the next 48 hours. Behind that system we do turn cooler again, back into the low to mid 70s along with lower humidity and partly sunny skies that looks to carry us right into next weekend. Have a great Labor Day and have a fantastic week! -Rob