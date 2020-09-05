9/5/2020: Near perfect Labor Day Weekend unfolding

It’s not often that we get a stretch of incredible weather that lines up perfectly with a long weekend like this one… get out and enjoy it!

Clear skies overnight and early this morning allowed us to cool down significantly… most everyone in the News10 region started out in the 40’s today!

Those same sunny skies will help us warm quickly this afternoon. Expect highs in the low 70’s for most, with upper 60’s in the Adirondacks and Catskills, and highs closer to 80 in the Mid-Hudson.

Albany and points south will stay sunny and dry, but this afternoon a few more clouds could roll into the Mohawk Valley, Adirondacks, and parts of the North Country. A stray shower isn’t out of the question… but don’t cancel your outdoor plans! Anything that forms will be light and passing through rather quickly.

We’ll clear out again overnight, but light winds out of the southwest will prevent us from getting quite as cool on Sunday morning. The mountains will again see 40’s, but Albany and surrounding towns will only bottom out in the mid 50’s.

After the slightly warmer start, it’ll be a slightly warmer afternoon. Our forecast high of 76 would match the day’s average. Expect a quiet, mostly sunny day.

The 80’s are back for the Labor Day holiday itself. Humidity will stay low, so while it’ll be warmer, it’ll still be quite comfortable. Skies will be partly cloudy, and we should stay dry.

Humidity is on the rise for the middle of the week. By Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little less comfortable, but still dry for the most part. Our next rain chance will come in the form of showers late Wednesday. Showers and storms are back in the mix on Thursday and Friday.