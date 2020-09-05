9/5/20: Morning shower, then Partly Sunny Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Not a bad day to start the weekend across the Capital Region, kicking it off with sunshine, however, clouds did move in and now we will watch for a few showers this evening into the overnight hours. Guidance has trended brighter for Sunday so after the threat for a shower in the morning we are looking at afternoon sunshine with highs in the 70’s.

A weak disturbance will be moving through tonight. This will keep us mostly cloudy with a few breaks from time to time and will also provide a threat for a few scattered showers overnight tonight.

Futurecast doing a good job showing this, essentially from now through about 4 or 5 am we will run the risk for a few showers, however, we are not expecting anything heavy.

We may start off with a leftover shower and some clouds on Sunday, however, high pressure will build back in and will provide an increase in sunshine through Sunday afternoon.

If you will be up early, you may catch a few sprinkles and some clouds, but I am expecting them to burn off rather quickly through mid morning. However, we do still run the risk for an isolated shower Sunday afternoon, although I think most of us will remain dry.

There is a warm front out west, this will provide a renewed risk for a shower or two especially later in the day on Monday.

Behind this front we get another taste of summer through the middle of next week with highs back into the low to mid 80’s with a return to humidity as well. A ridge of high pressure will be setting up along the east coast, this will slow down any systems coming in from the west, so I do believe we will be seeing several warmer days with humidity through the end of the week. Then things get a little questionable, right now, it does not appear the cold front will make it through the region until Friday night into Saturday, that will be the first wave and the reason we have the risk for showers and storms from Thursday through Saturday. Temperatures look to gradually cool down from late next weekend into the first half of the following week. Have a great weekend! -Rob