Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A warm start to your Sunday will mean a warm and muggy afternoon is ahead with temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s ahead of a cold front. As this front approaches, the threat for a shower or thunderstorm will increase into the second half of the afternoon and early evening.

We will likely turn partly sunny this afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm into the low to mid 80s with moderate levels of humidity present. This will help aid in any shower or thunderstorm development, although we are not looking at widespread coverage of this activity for the day today, these will mainly be scattered.

Cold front moves through the region late this afternoon and evening, but will stall close by which will allow more rain from the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys to move into the region which will bring a widespread rain ranging from 0.25″ north to nearly 2″ south of Albany.

Today starts dry, but watch for scattered showers and a few storms later this afternoon and evening. Not expecting anything severe, but any storm could produce heavy rain and perhaps some gusty winds. Temperatures will manage to get into the low to mid 80s, with mid to upper 70s to the north.





Rain showers will develop overnight tonight into Monday morning. It will likely be a bit of a murky start to your Labor Day with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s to start.

Rain will be on the increase through the afternoon hours. It could come down heavy at times, but for the majority of the time would likely become a steady rain through much of the day on Monday. This will hold temperatures mainly in the 60s through the afternoon.





We are expecting widespread rainfall, however, those of you to the north and west will see significantly less rainfall, while those to the south of Albany will likely see 1-2″ of rain with locally higher amounts possible.

Latest guidance trends suggest that rain may hold on a bit for Tuesday, especially Albany south and east, otherwise we would remain cloudy and a bit cool with temperatures again in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We start to clear out and warm up for the second half of the week into the weekend with temperatures back into the low to mid 80s and plenty of sunshine! Have a great Sunday! -Rob