Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Not a bad Sunday afternoon, with some bonus sunshine temperatures were able to warm slightly higher than expected. Showers and storms this evening will taper, but more light rain will develop after midnight into Monday morning, then we are in for quite a soaking Monday through Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front is trying to push to the south and east. However, it is being squeezed between two areas of high pressure, one to the north and the other to the south. This front will become stationary and will be the focus point for more widespread rain overnight tonight and into the day on Monday.

High pressure to the north and west is waiting in the wings, once this unsettled weather moves through it looks like an extended stretch of dry and seasonably warm weather returns for the middle of the week and into next weekend.

Monday looks to start mostly cloudy with showers and areas of drizzle around, temperatures will start in the upper 50s and low 60s and do not look to move much through the afternoon.

Rain will likely increase in coverage and perhaps intensity during the second half of Labor Day afternoon and into the evening hours. There could be areas of downpours into Monday evening. Temperatures will be on the cool side with a northeast wind developing into the afternoon hours.





Rain looks to continue Monday night, again, there could be pockets of heavy rain that develop. This continues into Tuesday morning. Right now it appears most of the showers will move to the south into Tuesday afternoon, but with mostly cloudy skies lingering temperatures will once again be on the cool side.





Rainfall amounts will vary greatly from north to south, lesser amounts to the north and likely 1.5″-3″ of rain south of Albany by Tuesday afternoon. Localized amounts higher than depicted on the map below will be possible.

High pressure slowly builds in on Wednesday and skies slowly turn partly sunny with temperatures responding nicely back into the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine continues through the week and into the weekend with temperatures warming in the upper 70s and low 80s. Have a great week and don’t forget the umbrella the next few days! -Rob