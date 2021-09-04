9/4/21: Few Showers for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a beautiful start to the weekend with high pressure in control, lots of sunshine and temps in the mid 70s for most! However, clouds will increase overnight as high pressure moves east and low pressure moves in from the Great Lakes.

A weak area of low pressure will be moving in for Sunday. Thanks to that storm system we will remain mostly cloudy through the day with showers more likely after noon. It does not look to bring a soaking rain, mainly scattered showers through the afternoon that will linger into the early overnight hours.

There may be a stray shower or two, mainly north and west of Albany early Sunday morning, otherwise, expect to be greeted to mostly cloudy skies.

It is not until after noon that we will begin to see more scattered variety showers through the region, even then, a lot of us may remain dry.

The shower threat remains into the evening hours as well. There may be a stray rumble of thunder, however, not looking very widespread.

We should dry out Sunday night into early Monday morning, but a cold front will be pushing in from the north. So, most of us should remain dry and partly sunny Labor Day afternoon, however, we do run the risk for a shower or a few rumbles of thunder especially north of the Capital District.

That will be thanks to a cold front along with an upper level impulse of energy. Tuesday looks dry for everyone until Wednesday as a strong system looks to drop in out of the Great Lakes. That system is currently on the Pacific Northwest Coast and will likely bring showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

After that chance of rain it appears we will cool down again and dry out heading into next weekend as high pressure tries to build back in from the north that will provide temperatures in the low 70s with sunshine and low temps back into the low 50s. Have a great Sunday! -Rob