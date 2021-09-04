9/4/2021: Best day of the long weekend

Get out and enjoy! After a cool & crisp start, Saturday will develop into a fantastic day in terms of weather – and it will be the pick of the long weekend.

Expect mostly sunny conditions, with temperatures quickly warming into the mid 70’s. We will stay dry, and many will experience a cool north breeze.

Tonight, a few clouds will begin to develop ahead of our next weather system. That will prevent us from getting quite as cool overnight, with lows in the mid 50’s for most in the valley locations.

That weather system will lead to overcast skies for Sunday morning. After lunchtime, the clouds will give way to scattered showers. A rumble of thunder or two can’t be ruled out, but widespread storminess isn’t expected.

Leftover showers could stick around into the day on Monday. Labor Day high temps will be in the mid 70’s. Tuesday looks delightful, with another cool start, sunny conditions, and similar high temps.

Another system arrives during the second half of Wednesday, bringing more rain. Shower chances will continue through the end of the work week, and highs will be in the low 70’s.

