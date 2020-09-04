9/4/2020: Spectacular holiday weekend ahead!

Get excited! We’ve got a pretty long stretch of incredible, comfortable weather lined up and ready to go… and it just so happens to line up with Labor Day Weekend!

A weak cold front passing us by this morning sparked a few showers in the Mohawk Valley and Adirondacks, but the rain quickly fizzled. Now, we’re just dealing with a band of clouds along the front.

Expect it to get past us by the afternoon. Clearing skies will lead to a great looking day and a bit of warming, but cooler air coming in behind the front means that highs will still wind up slightly below average. Expect mid 70’s in Albany, upper 60’s in the Mountains, and highs that briefly touch the 80 degree mark in the Mid-Hudson. It will also be breezy, with winds of 10-20 miles per hour.

Overnight, skies will stay clear and winds will die down, helping us get cool overnight. Lows will range from the mid 40’s in the outlying areas to the low 50’s in the valleys.

The cooler start will lead to a cooler day all around on Saturday, with highs in the low 70’s. The breeze will pick up a bit more, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour at times.

Late Saturday and into Sunday, a few passing showers are possible. Anything that forms should be light and moving through quickly – it’s not a washout in any sense of the term, so don’t cancel your outdoor plans! Labor Day itself is now looking dry, with temps in the low 80’s and just a touch of humidity.

The nice weather can’t last forever… Ironically, summertime returns after the holiday that marks the unofficial end to the summer season. Highs will soar to the mid 80’s on Tuesday with higher humidity to boot. Showers are possible late Wednesday, and thunderstorms are back in the mix for Thursday.