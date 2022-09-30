Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chilly start to the day today with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s, however, we will see partly—to, at times, mostly—sunny skies this afternoon and that will warm us up into the low to mid-60s, which will still be several degrees below average for the last day of September. Those clouds that are streaming northward are from Hurricane Ian and will likely be most prevalent south and east of Albany this afternoon.

High pressure is trying to protect us from the clouds and wet weather from “Ian”, however, there will be a little weakness that develops late this evening and overnight which will open the door to more clouds overnight. This will lead to a mostly cloudy Saturday with scattered showers through the afternoon. It will not be a washout, but you may want the umbrella if you have any outdoor plans for Saturday.

This afternoon though, expect a fair dose of sunshine, especially north and west of Albany with more clouds south and east expected. We do remain dry this afternoon though, with temperatures warming into the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will thicken up overnight as “Ian” takes on a more northward trajectory late this afternoon and overnight tonight. I do think we remain dry overnight and for the most part into early Saturday morning. There may be a shower or two well south of Albany early Saturday morning, but most of the showers hold off until Saturday afternoon.

With mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers through the afternoon temperatures will hold in the upper 50s to near 60 for Saturday.

In terms of rainfall we are not looking at a whole lot, mainly 0.1″ to 0.25″, especially Glens Falls south. Those of you north and west of Albany may not even see a drop through Saturday afternoon.

We do turn partly sunny again with more clouds lingering south of Albany on Sunday, however, temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs once again in the upper 50s to near 60. We remain seasonably cool and dry to start next week with partly sunny skies. We may make a run towards 70 degrees by the middle of the week, but as the energy that is left from Ian finally pulls away after Tuesday, a shot of very chilly air looks to make its arrival to the Capital Region late next week into next weekend. Have a great first weekend of October! -Rob