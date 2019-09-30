9/30/19: Great Start to the Week Before it Turns Soggy…

After a start with some patchy fog, we’re finding it’s a nice & bright start to the week! It’s quite CHILLY this morning with most backyards starting in the 40s and even some 30s in the Adirondacks. Temperatures will warm to a seasonable 68° today.

We’ll keep it mostly dry today but we can’t rule out a stray shower or two this evening?

Better chance for some showers will be overnight and early tomorrow..

Some showers can be expected early tomorrow before otherwise a cloudy day with some dry time for the afternoon. We’ll also find it’s quite warm before heavy rain & t-storms can be expected late tomorrow after 6-7PM with even a strong t-storm or two to the NW?

This week will look a little soggy and quite COOL by the end of it! Keep the umbrellas handy for rain threats through Friday but look at the cooling trend with nights in the 30s by the weekend and days from the upper 50s-lower 60s.