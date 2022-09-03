Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Was a beautiful start to the weekend with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with low levels of humidity. Clouds will continue to increase overnight tonight and will bring the threat for a stray shower south of Albany overnight into early Sunday morning. Turning partly sunny Sunday afternoon with the threat of scattered showers or thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.

Cold front will be sinking south during the day on Sunday, high pressure to our southeast will slow the progression of the front, however, a big area of high pressure to the north will continue to push the front to the south. Essentially, the front will end up getting stuck nearby and will allow for an area of low pressure to develop along the front and bring more rain for us on Monday.

Gulf moisture will be injected into the developing area of low pressure along the front and will bring us a good drink of rain through Labor Day. Most guidance is suggesting at least an inch of rain with locally higher amounts likely.

Sunday starts off partly sunny with a shower threat to the south. Temperatures will also be on the mild side, mainly in the mid to upper 60s.

Skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon, however with the approach of a cold front this may destabilize things a bit and will allow a few showers and storms to develop in the late afternoon and evening, not everyone will see rain on Sunday. Temperatures will be comparable to today with highs in the low to mid 80s for most, a bit cooler to the north as the front will likely be south of you by the early afternoon.





Monday may start dry, but some of the guidance wants to bring the next round of rainfall into the area by sunrise on Monday. We will play it a little optimistic and say we start dry with mostly cloudy skies for Labor Day.

But as the day progresses, rain will overspread the region, could be heavy at times and while there is the chance there could be a rumble or two of thunder I think that will be very isolated in nature. Because of the rain and clouds, temperatures will struggle to move much, likely spending much of the day in the mid to upper 60s.





Showers linger into Tuesday, especially south of Albany, but skies should turn partly sunny in the afternoon and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Then the weather turns nice again for the middle of the week with highs on Wednesday back near 80, with the mid 80s likely for the end of the week and into next weekend. Next chance at rain may come in next Saturday evening, however, the guidance is not in agreement on the timing of that system, so I think most of Saturday will feature nice weather with highs in the low 80s. Have a great night! -Rob