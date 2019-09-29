9/29/19: Sunday’s great, but rain and cool temps are coming!

Make sure you get out and enjoy this Sunday… the weather looks incredible! High pressure filtering in from Canada will keep us clear and cooler.

Expect high temperatures in the low 70’s in the river valleys, and mid 60’s in the higher elevations. That’s still good for a few degrees above average, but it will be 10 or so degrees cooler than Saturday.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 50’s in Albany and surrounding areas.

In the hills and mountains, however, expect colder conditions. Lows could bottom out around 40 in the Adirondacks.

As a result, some isolated places could experience frost. A Frost Advisory is in effect for all of Hamilton County, as well as northern portions of Herkimer and Warren counties.

Monday looks nice, with highs near 70 but more clouds. Showers are in the mix for Tuesday. Expect more widespread rain on Wednesday and Thursday, before the wet weather tapers off on Friday.

You’ll notice a big cool down by the end of the week… Overnight lows will dip into the 30’s by Saturday morning. Highs will struggle to reach 60. Enjoy the fall like weather!