Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Our last really nice day this week as clouds continue to increase overnight tonight ahead of what looks to be a fairly wet afternoon for Friday. However, it does look to be relatively short lived as drier air will likely be moving back in for the weekend.

Energy from the Ohio Valley will continue to track eastward, as it does this it will begin to pull up moisture from the south and east from the Atlantic Ocean. This will lead to rather wet conditions through the day on Friday with the steadiest and heaviest rain expected to remain to the south of the Capital Region.

Slight risk for flash flooding exists from Albany into Western New England and points to the south for Friday, with a moderate risk for flash flooding downstate, into New Jersey and Connecticut. Areas south of Albany are under a flood watch because of this with some areas likely picking up 3-5″ of rain with perhaps some areas picking up close to 6″.

Behind the wet Friday afternoon high pressure does still look to move in for the weekend and will set the stage for an extended period of warm and dry weather through much of next week.

Steady rain will begin to break out from Albany south late tonight and will carry us into Friday morning with perhaps a few showers sneaking north.

Steady rain with heavier bursts possible into Friday evening. It will remain wettest to the south and quite a bit drier to the north. This means that temperatures will hold cooler the further south you are with a run towards 70 to the north.

We remain mostly cloudy for Saturday with some sunny breaks likely into the late afternoon. Because of the drier weather temperatures will make their way into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Beautiful stretch of weather is still in store for the second half of the weekend and into much of next week as a large area of high pressure looks to develop in the northeast. This will bring increasingly warm afternoon temperatures with highs by the middle of the week likely approaching the mid 80s! Don’t get too used to this, it looks likely a snap back to reality is coming after next weekend! Have a great night! -Cap & Rob