9/28/21: Seasonable chill for the Remainder of the Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

A slow moving cold front was traversing the northeast from northwest to southeast this afternoon. That is why we struggled with cloud cover issues through the afternoon, however, high pressure is slowly building in from the north and west which will being clearing skies for the overnight.

With clear skies and winds lightening up overnight we do expect temperatures to fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s for most as we start Wednesday morning. However, an upper level disturbance will be rotating southward by mid-morning early afternoon on Wednesday which will increase our clouds once again as we do expect to become mostly cloudy.

With these types of setups, sometimes the guidance has a hard time picking up on the potential for stray showers and drizzle. So while the threat for showers Wednesday does remain low, there is still the threat for a stray shower or two during the afternoon.

If you wake up early Wednesday, that will be the best opportunity for some sunshine on Wednesday, it is looking like a very brief window to see that sun.

As we progress later into the morning and into the afternoon skies will likely become mostly cloudy and again, a stray shower or two will be possible. Because of a northerly flow along with the cloudy skies, temperatures are likely to remain in the 50s and low 60s for most. Perhaps a few degrees warmer south of Albany as you folks may enjoy a touch more sunshine.





Thursday will still see a fair deal of cloud cover, however, it is looking increasingly likely that we should see better breaks of sunshine through the afternoon and into Thursday evening. However, despite the slight increase in the amount of sunshine, temperatures will be much cooler with mid to upper 50s for most with perhaps a few 40s for some in the Adirondacks.





Skies will clear out and winds will relax Thursday night into Friday morning. This will likely bring our coolest night of the season so far with many falling into the 30s with perhaps low to mid 30s in the outlying areas. Big ridge of high pressure out west will slowly being to move eastward as we approach the weekend. Before that gets here we do run the risk for showers Saturday and Sunday, however, by next week that ridge of high pressure looks to begin to build into the northeast. This will lead to moderating temperatures and a dry stretch setting up potentially early next week into the following weekend. Have a great night! -Tim & Rob