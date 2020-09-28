9/28/2020: Warm & rainy now, but Fall is on the way back this week!

Let’s face it, folks: we need rain! Through the first 27 days of September, we’ve only racked up a paltry half inch at the Albany airport. For perspective, an average September sees over 3 inches.,

It’s even worse in New England… on the map below, areas shaded in red (see CT, RI, MA, NH, ME) are now experiencing Extreme Drought conditions.

Thankfully, relief is on the way for the entire Northeast. It begins now, with a south wind bringing in moisture off the Atlantic and setting off scattered light rain showers across the region.

Expect on and off wet weather through midday Monday. By the late afternoon, sunshine will try to work its way in to the area. We’ll stay a bit muggy, and high temperatures will peak in the upper 70’s.

A stronger system approaching from the west will bring more wet weather. Expect a few Tuesday morning showers ahead of the cold front, then a round of heavier rain with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon.

Light rain will linger through Wednesday morning. Between all these rounds of rain, we could make up a substantial chunk of our rainfall deficit. The second half of Wednesday looks dry, with breaks of sun gradually appearing.

A few lake-effect rain showers are possible Thursday and Friday, especially north and west of Albany. Next weekend looks cool and dry, with temperatures back town to fall-like levels.