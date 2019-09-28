9/28/19: Strong storms possible Saturday evening

Most of the weekend looks great weather-wise, with one exception: strong storms are forecast for some in the Capital Region this evening.

Expect temperatures in the 60’s to start, warming to the 70’s by lunchtime. Some spots in the river valleys could be pushing 80 by mid-afternoon.

An area of low pressure inching over from the Great Lakes will bring storms by late afternoon of early evening.

Expect rain, thunder, and isolated pockets of wind moving through the Mohawk Valley by 4, approaching Albany and Surrounding areas by 5, and moving across the Hudson River by 6 or 7.

Some of those storms could be on the stronger side, with thunder, heavy rain, and pockets of gusty winds.

Overnight looks mostly cloudy but dry for the most part. Temperatures will be mild, bottoming out around 60 in Albany. Sunday looks great, with clearing skies and highs near 70 for most.

More clouds will build into the area throughout Monday, before unsettled weather returns for Tuesday. Expect showers and storms on Wednesday, with rain lingering into Thursday.

By the end of the 7-day, you’ll notice a pronounces cool down. Overnight lows will fall well into the 40’s on Thursday and Friday, with afternoon highs only in the 60’s. Enjoy the decidedly fall like weather to ring in October!