Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Another beautiful afternoon today after some morning fog burned off which then gave way to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. We are expecting much of the same for Thursday before a little bump in the road arrives for Friday.

High pressure will be hanging on for Thursday afternoon, so after some morning fog burns off, expect plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. But we will be keeping an eye on an area of low pressure that is tracking south of the Great Lakes. This will likely be moving in with clouds and the chance for showers for Albany southward through Friday afternoon and evening.

The payoff from this little bump will be for beautiful weather to build in for the second half of the weekend and into most of next week.

Another mostly sunny afternoon Thursday with temperatures warming to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Clouds will tend to thicken up Thursday night and into Friday morning, but it does appear to remain dry.

Clouds will stick around and the chance for rain will be on the increase, especially from the Mohawk Valley south through Friday evening. Keep that umbrella handy and perhaps the light jacket as temperatures will be a little cooler, mainly in the mid 60s.

Showers will likely continue through the night, on and off. Some of these showers may hang on into Saturday, mainly to the east of the Hudson Valley. Clouds will hang around, but temperatures should warm again into the low 70s. Mid to upper 70s will be widespread for not only Sunday but also Monday. We will be near record warmth for Tuesday and likely holding in the 80s through much of next week. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob