9/27/21: Cooler with some Sun for Tuesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge and Rob Lindenmuth:

After morning showers and clouds, many saw some sunshine this afternoon. However, clouds will be on the increase overnight tonight ahead of a cold front. This may bring a stray shower or a few sprinkles for some late tonight into early Tuesday morning.

Behind the front, while we will see a return to at least partly sunny skies, temperatures will hold in the low to mid 60s for most as winds will be more north through the afternoon.





It does appear that this cooler air will have some staying power as high pressure from the north remains persistent. Clouds will make a return for Wednesday with a stray shower or two through the afternoon. Thanks to the clouds and a northerly flow we will see temperatures mainly in the 50s and low 60s Wednesday afternoon.





The coolest day of the week will be Thursday. With a return to partly sunny skies and a continued cool flow from the north temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s for most, with perhaps a few locations in the Adirondacks remaining in the 40s.

Thursday night under clear skies and light to calm winds, temperatures will easily be falling into the 30s for most. Outlying areas will deal with the threat for patchy frost, especially in the Adirondacks where some could drop as low as the upper 20s to start Friday morning.

We do rebound through the weekend with high temperatures mainly in the 60s, several degrees below normal for early October with overnight lows mainly falling back into the 40s once again. Fall is certainly here. Have a great night. -Tim & Rob