9/27/2020: Flip flops and fall foliage? Warm weekend continues!

After a cloudy and mild start – temperatures didn’t drop below 60 for most! – we will warm to near 80 degrees, with a bit more sunshine by the afternoon. It’s a day where you can dress for summer weather, but head north to the hills and mountains to take in fall foliage that is well on the way to peak color change!

You can also expect breezy conditions at times, with gusts occasionally topping out around 25 mph. Tonight, we’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be light, coming out of the south, keeping us in the 60’s again.

A few showers are possible, and they”’ be moving in from the south starting a few hours after sunset.

That’s the beginning of an unsettled pattern for the work week, with showers continuing into the early afternoon on Monday.

A cold front will pass through late late Tuesday and into early Wednesday. That system will bring the chance for some much needed, steadier rainfall on both days. On Wednesday in particular, we could see a few rumbles of thunder and brief periods of gusty winds.

Thursday and Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds, isolated showers (especially north and west of Albany), and a return to fall-like temperatures.