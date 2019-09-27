9/27/19: Warm Start to the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A very seasonable feel to the air this Friday afternoon will be replaced on Saturday with another feel of summer as temperatures approach record levels and just a touch of humidity returns as well.

High pressure to our south will continue to drift off the east coast and will allow for a more southerly flow to move in for Saturday afternoon.

At the same time a cold front from the west will begin to push east and will increase our cloud cover through the day on Saturday, ultimately we end up with mostly cloudy skies by Saturday late afternoon and early evening.

We look to see a good deal of sunshine through Saturday afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds through the mid afternoon hours.

By around 5 pm we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers out and about, however, most of us should remain dry during this time.

It isn’t until between 7pm and midnight that will bring the best chance for a line of showers and even a few thunderstorms will push through from west to east.

However, skies will clear through Saturday night into Sunday and we will quickly return to sunshine and seasonable temperatures by Sunday afternoon as high pressure once again moves in. Sunshine continues into Monday with near average temperatures.

We turn unsettled Tuesday through Thursday as a front essentially stalls near us. Depending on what side we end up on will ultimately determine the outcome of temperatures, but right now it appears Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm with showers. The front pushes south Thursday and with a few showers through Thursday afternoon and mostly cloudy skies we will also be much cooler. A taste of fall moves in for next weekend with highs on Friday only in the upper 50’s!

Have a great weekend!

-Rob