9/27/19: Fantastic Friday & Overall Good Weekend Ahead!

As some dense early morning fog burns off, we’re seeing a sunny & seasonably mild day!

Tonight we’ll find a cooler night in the 40s & 50s under clear skies with a great weekend ahead…





Saturday will be sunny & dry to start before increasing clouds mix in for the late afternoon. We’re dry until some showers start moving in after 6-7PM. Some heavy downpours are possible and we can’t rule out a thunderstorm or two late? In fact, one or two of the storms Saturday night could be strong especially west of the Capital Region.

Saturday is the warmer day before ending wet and Sunday will be seasonably cool. Sunday will be quite sunny & dry.

We’ll start the next work week with more sun & seasonable temps before a warm-up! We’ll find upper 70s Tuesday & Wednesday with showers a little more likely through the midweek.