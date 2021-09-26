9/26/21: More Clouds & a few showers for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

I hope you enjoyed the seasonably cool weekend with both days featuring temperatures in the 60s and low 70s, along with a lot of dry time. A warm front will be approaching overnight tonight, this will bring in an increase in clouds and also a shower threat by Monday morning, especially north of Albany.

This front will hang around a bit through the day on Monday, which will bring mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sunshine, especially the further south you are. However, it will also bring the threat for showers, especially Albany north into the Adirondacks, it will not be a washout, but a passing shower will be likely through Monday afternoon.

A cold front will be dropping south Monday night into Tuesday morning. This will provide another chance at a few showers, especially Tuesday morning, however, behind this, temperatures will hold in the 60s Tuesday, and may not make it out of the upper 50s by Thursday.

Aside from a shower early in the day on Tuesday, skies should become partly sunny through the afternoon and we do remain dry by Tuesday afternoon.

We will turn mostly cloudy on Wednesday, very cold air aloft will provide the clouds, along with a shower threat. While most of the day will be dry, instability showers, or pop-up showers will be likely. We turn cool, but partly to mostly sunny by the end of the week and into next weekend. Have a great week! -Rob