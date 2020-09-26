9/26/2020: Summery weekend, but rain and cooler days ahead

After a foggy start, skies will clear for the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm well into the 70’s before more clouds and a few, very isolated showers develop later in the day.

By 5 or 6, a couple pockets of drizzle or light rain are possible, especially south of Albany. Don’t cancel the outdoor plans, however… it’s nowhere close to a washout!

A few clouds will stick around into the evening. That, coupled with a breeze out of the south, will lead to one of the most mild evenings we’ve had in quite some time. Expect Sunday morning lows around 60 in the Albany area, with low 50’s in the hills and mountains.

After the mild start, lots of sun means that we warm quickly though the first half of the day. By the afternoon, expect highs in the neighborhood of 80 degrees! If you’re a summer weather lover, enjoy it while it lasts. This might be part of the warm weather’s last stand before Fall settles in.

We turn unsettled for the work week, with showers on Monday and highs in the 70’s. A cold front will pass through on Tuesday, bringing the chance for some much needed, steadier rainfall. Highs will fall back into the 60’s for Wednesday, and additional pockets of rain could develop.

Thursday and Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds, isolated showers (especially north and west of Albany), and a return to fall-like temperatures.

