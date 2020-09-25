9/25/2020: Warm, hazy weather sticks around!

If you weren’t ready for the last’s week cool blast, don’t worry… warmer weather is here, and will stick around for a good chunk of the coming week!

A weak front draped across northern New York is leading to a few clouds this morning, but shouldn’t produce rain.

Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70’s for Albany and surrounding towns. Some in the Mid Hudson Valley could make a run at 80 degrees!

Overnight, it’ll be another mild one. Low temperatures will range from the upper 50’s in Albany to the upper 40’s in the Adirondacks and Catskills.

Saturday will start off clear, but clouds will gradually move in from the south. Expect mostly cloudy skies by lunchtime, and showers by the mid-afternoon.

Not everyone will see the rain – where it does fall, it will be light. While it won’t end the worsening drought in parts of the North Country and western New England, every little bit is certainly welcome.

Sunday will feature clearing skies, with some of the warmest weather we’ve seen in a while! Highs will soar to near 80, bringing a late-summer feel to the air.

Showers will return on Monday and Tuesday, before we gradually cool to more Fall-like temperatures by the end of the work week.