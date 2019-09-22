9/22/19: Warm & Humid to Start the Work Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was certainly a hot afternoon for the last full day of summer with highs reaching the upper 80’s with plenty of humidity as well. We don’t get as warm as we go into Monday, however we still look to be into the 80’s with humid conditions until a cold front swings through tomorrow evening.

High pressure still controlling our weather today and into tonight, however, that “blocking” will let up some and allow a cold front to sweep through by Monday evening cooling us down by the middle of the week.

That cold front is slowly making it’s way through the Upper Great Lakes this evening and is producing a line of showers and thunderstorms as it slowly marches east. This is the weather we can expect through Monday evening and even into the first half of the night.

However, most of Monday appears to remain dry. In fact by Monday morning we will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures near 70, so it may start off slightly uncomfortable.

Going through the mid afternoon is when the shower chances increase, however, we will keep the humid feel to the air through the day until that front is through the region.

The best timing for that rain and even a few thunderstorms to arrive looks to be between 4 and 6pm from west to east.

Showers will linger with us through the first half of the overnight through about midnight, especially south and east of Albany.

We should get a break after than main round of rain moves through and we could become partly clear by Tuesday morning. However, there will be residual moisture left behind and that will lead to the potential for a few leftover showers through the day on Tuesday, otherwise expect cooler temperatures and partly sunny skies.

Wednesday looks to see a return to sunshine with highs in the mid 70’s, another round of rain moves through by Thursday afternoon keeping our temperatures in the low 70’s. We do look to warm back up as we head into next weekend.

Have a great week!

-Rob