Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Another fantastic afternoon today with lots of sunshine! This beautiful weather will continue one more day into Friday, however, big changes are in store for Saturday and Sunday with a tropical system set to close in on the northeast and bring cool and wet conditions into early next week.

One more great day for us on Friday as high pressure will stick around for one more day before retreating ahead of what will eventually be named Ophelia.

The storm that will come to be named Ophelia is off the coast of Florida this evening. It is currently lacking the tropical characteristics, but will likely obtain them overnight tonight. Wind will not be a huge concern with this storm, but rain will be with 3-5″ of rain for many along the Mid-Atlantic coast with a general 1-2″ for us here in the Capital Region from Saturday through Tuesday.

The storm will be making landfall in the Carolinas by Friday night or early Saturday morning. Rain will begin to arrive in the Capital Region points south by mid-morning on Saturday and slowly work its way northward into the afternoon.

The rain could come down heavy at times through Saturday evening with a possible break into the night on Saturday. As the area of low pressure moves a bit closer on Sunday the rain will likely fill back in through Sunday afternoon.

This rain will keep our temperatures a bit cooler, close to 10 degrees cooler than average. Highs on Saturday will hold in the low to mid 60s with a northeast wind and periods of steady rain. Folks to the north may actually be a bit warmer with some drier air expected. Low 60s south of Albany with the heavier rain and temperatures near 70 will be possible further to the north.

Showers will likely linger into Monday with temperatures holding in the 60s. Clouds with the chance of a shower on Tuesday. We try to dry things out for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures approaching the upper 60s and low 70s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob