9/21/19: Beautiful Weather Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A beautiful day is once again in our future as we progress through Saturday afternoon. After a cool start, temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s, we will see temperatures warm nicely through the afternoon as highs approach the upper 70’s and low 80’s!

High pressure has slowly been drifting east all week long and we are finally on the warm side of that system which will give us a more southwesterly flow and thus allow our temperatures to become much warmer than normal!

The good news is that today will feature low humidity. However, that looks to change as we round out the weekend and start next week as our humidity levels look to increase for both Sunday and Monday. This will be out ahead of our next system that will bring showers and even the chance for a few rumbles of thunder through Monday afternoon and evening.

Once that moves through though, we will enjoy more seasonable temperatures for this time of year for the remainder of the week.

With the increase in humidity for Sunday the only difference will be slightly more cloud cover through the afternoon and a very slight chance for an afternoon shower especially north and west of Albany.

Have a great weekend!

-Rob