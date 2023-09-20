Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

What a beautiful afternoon today with wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures on the seasonable side, most making it into the upper 60s and low 70s. A chilly night is expected for tonight, but more of the same weather will return for Thursday and Friday.

Frost Advisory has been issued for Hamilton and Herkimer counties through 8am Thursday where temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s. Frost will be possible for some in the Adirondacks. Elsewhere temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

After the patchy frost and patchy valley fog burns off expect more sunshine through the afternoon. High pressure is our friend this week and will be going nowhere anytime soon, which means we will expect the same weather to continue through the end of the week.

We will be watching a developing area of low pressure very closely over the next few days. Right now it is expected to move north along the Mid-Atlantic coast, however, guidance is split on just how far north this moisture makes it. Some of the guidance takes it right into the northeast, while others keep is squashed to the south thanks to the big ridge of high pressure overhead. We will continue to monitor the trends over the coming days.

High pressure is sticking around in the Capital Region and northeast for the next few days. This will lead to more sunshine, crisp nights and seasonable afternoons with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend the area of low pressure moves northward into Friday night. Clouds will likely begin to stream northward and we will see a gradual increase in cloud cover into Saturday morning.

Saturday evening will likely bring more clouds, but notice the very sharp cutoff from northwest to southeast. Those north and west have a much better chance at remaining dry this weekend, however, those to the south and east will have a higher chance at showers and perhaps a period of steadier rain. We will continue to monitor the trends over the coming days to see where this storm will ultimately end up.

Behind this system we do dry out again into the start of next week with some sunshine and more seasonable temperatures. It is looking increasingly likely we see a shot of some cooler air for the middle of next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob