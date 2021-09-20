9/20/2021: Another stunner today, but unsettled weather ahead…

If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather, chances are you’re going to enjoy today as well! High pressure is firmly in control across the northeast, leading to clear skies.

All that sunshine will help us warm quickly. After a cool start (46° in Albany was the coldest morning since June!), we will wind up in the low 70’s for afternoon highs.

A few more could could develop overnight. Those, coupled with winds out of the south, will prevent us from getting quite as cool. Expect lows in the 50’s for most on Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be only partly sunny, but we should stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 70’s, and it could feel breezy at times. Wednesday is the first official day of Fall, and will feature more cloud cover. Showers could develop late, and look to stay in play for the rest of the work week.

Saturday should feature clearing skies, and the weekend will bring with it more fall like temperatures – highs only in the 60’s. Showers could return Sunday.