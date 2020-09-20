9/20/20: More Sunshine to Start the Work Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

After a frosty start to the day we enjoyed plenty of sunshine, however, temperatures were held mainly in the 50’s and low 60’s. We are going to repeat that for Monday, but I do believe temperatures will be just a touch warmer through Monday afternoon.

We do have to get through another frosty night tonight. Frost advisories once again in effect overnight through the Hudson Valley and freeze warnings in effect for the Catskills. However, no matter where you live, even if you are outside of these areas and have plants that you would like to keep alive longer, be sure to take precautions.

High pressure will drift directly overhead tonight, this will allow the north wind to become calm… Skies will also be totally clear, so radiational cooling will have full effect and will allow temperatures to fall into the low 30’s.

Otherwise, the majority of the country is seeing fairly quiet weather conditions. That is except for the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida. Tropical Storm Beta continues to bring rain from Houston to Pensacola. This storm will be impacting this part of the country for the next several days with tremendous amounts of rain expected with 6-15″ of rainfall along the coast of Texas through Louisiana with locally higher amounts possible. Some of the moisture from Beta may make it to the northeast by the end of next weekend.

We are also watching hurricane Teddy. No direct impacts from that storm here in the Capital Region, however, I do expect us to develop some gusty winds as early as Tuesday evening.

The gusty nature of the winds will continue through Wednesday afternoon as well with gusts potentially between 25 and 30 mph. Notice however, the strongest of the gusts will remain along the coast.

Other than this, I am expecting a rather quiet weather week in the northeast. A cold front will attempt to cross the region on Thursday. This will increase our cloud cover, however I am not seeing an awful lot of rain with this feature. If anything perhaps a few scattered showers on Friday. Dry on Saturday and then depending on the exact track of Beta, we could be seeing some decent rains to end next weekend. Have a great week! -Rob