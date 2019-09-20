9/20/19: Summery Weekend Ahead

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

It certainly was a spectacular day to end the work week with temperatures just slightly warmer than they have been all week long reaching the mid and upper 70’s. If you’ve been looking for some more summer-like warmth, this weekend is your weekend as we look to keep the sunshine and heat up!

Not much has changed, we remain in control with high pressure, however, it is slowly drifting off the east coast which will make way for a southwesterly wind through the weekend which will allow our temperatures to heat up into the 80’s.

Futurecast shows that we will continue to enjoy mostly sunny conditions through the afternoon on Saturday. We will once again wake up to some patchy dense fog Saturday morning but it should quickly burn off through the afternoon after sunrise.

Our next system is brewing out to the west and will drift slowly in our direction through the weekend but the effects from this system should hold off until Monday afternoon and evening.

Monday afternoon will bring with it the threat for a few showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as a cold front cuts through the northeast. We turn much cooler by the middle of next week with another shot at a few showers by Thursday afternoon.

Have a great weekend!

-Tim & Rob