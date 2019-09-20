9/20/19: Beautiful Weekend Ahead-Warming Up!

Happy Friday! Watch for some patchy fog this morning but get ready for quite a milder afternoon. It’s chilly with most backyards starting in the 40s & some even the 30s in higher terrain.

High pressure is still in control to bring us the repeat sun-filled day!

This weekend is looking fabulous & warm! We get to keep the sunny & dry pattern going through Sunday so any outdoor plans will be great. Dare I say we could even notice a slight uptick in humidity? Especially Sunday?

Nights will be milder this weekend in the 60s & while we actually need some rain-we’ll get showers Monday afternoon & evening. Cooler air returns by Tuesday & through the midweek.