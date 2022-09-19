Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Rob Lindenmuth:

Showers and thunderstorms that moved through this evening and brought localized flooding north of Albany will come to an end and we will be left with mostly cloudy and muggy conditions overnight tonight.

High pressure tries to build in overnight tonight and into Tuesday which may bring us some dry air with breaks of sunshine through Tuesday afternoon. However, a cold pocket of air aloft will likely bring the threat for a few showers, especially north and east of Albany into the afternoon and early evening hours.

Warm day is expected for Wednesday with high pressure, may become a bit breezy in the afternoon with partly sunny skies and temperatures near 80. A strong cold front will be approaching from the west and will likely bring a few showers and perhaps a few storms Wednesday evening and overnight. Behind this a shot of real chilly air for the end of September will be arriving for the end of the week.

Partly sunny skies for Tuesday with temperatures more seasonable for the second half of September. We will run the risk for a stray shower in the afternoon, but many should remain dry through the afternoon, we may even see some breaks of sunshine into the evening hours.





Wednesday we should break out in partly sunny skies with a little bit of a southerly breeze. This will kick temperatures back into the 70s and low 80s for many. This is ahead of a very strong cold front, there will likely be showers and perhaps a few storms by Wednesday evening and overnight ahead of that front.





Behind this cold front things will turn a bit breezy for Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and a passing shower or two. Temperatures will remain on the cool side, not moving much, in fact, temperatures may drop a touch in the afternoon after reaching highs in the mid 60s. Even cooler weather for Friday with a gusty wind continuing, temperatures will be stuck in the mid to upper 50s, but it will feel much cooler than that with the gusty winds. We moderate a bit into the weekend with highs on Saturday in the upper 60s with sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s on Sunday. Next chance at rain moves in on Monday, which will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob