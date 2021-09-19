9/19/21: More Sunshine for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

High pressure is dominating the northeast right now which provided a nice sun filled Sunday afternoon with a cooler, more comfortable feel to the air with temperatures stuck in the upper 60s and low 70s. With high pressure overhead tonight, expect temperatures to fall into the low to mid 40s for most with mid 30s likely in the Adirondacks.

High pressure will remain in control for Monday, however, it will be slowly sliding eastward which will provide a more southerly wind flow, that will help our temperatures warm about 5 degrees warmer than they were today, so many should expect highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

We are still watching for a big pattern change by the end of the week. The package of energy is now in the northwest and is expected to drop southeast of the Rockies and then progress towards the Ohio Valley by Wednesday. While we will see a lot of dry time Wednesday, it is likely that we would see a few showers with mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon hours.

This system will then slow down near or right over us to end the week, so that means unsettled weather will be likely for Thursday and Friday with mostly cloudy skies and periods of rain with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Behind this system we will get our first true taste of fall with highs by the weekend back into the mid to upper 60s! There are indications that after the “cool down” we should begin to warm back up again to slightly above normal levels by early October.

Otherwise, until then get out and enjoy the beautiful weather for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine. More clouds will be likely Tuesday afternoon, but it will still be a nice feeling afternoon. Have a great week! -Rob