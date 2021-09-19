9/19/2021: Spectacular stretch of weather begins today!

Get excited! An extended stretch of incredible weather is lined up as we cruise into the last few days of Summer. After a cool start, sunny skies will help us rebound into the low 70’s for highs in the Capital District and Mid-Hudson, and 60’s elsewhere. Humidity will be noticeably lower.

Tonight will be on the chilly side, especially up into the Adirondack Park. Clear skies and light winds out of the north will help the mountains drop well into the 30’s by Monday morning. Most everyone else will be in the 40’s.

If that’s too cool for you liking, don’t fret – highs soar back into the mid 70’s later in the day. Tuesday will be a bit more mild, with 50’s in the morning and low 70’s in the afternoon. We will stay dry, but with a bit more cloud cover overhead.

Wednesday is The Autumnal Equinox and the the first day of Fall. Highs will peak around 70, with more and more cloud cover as the day goes on. Showers arrive as the sun goes down, and rain chances stay with us through the end of the work week. Highs will be in the upper 60’s for the remainder of the forecast period.