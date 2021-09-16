9/19/2021: An unsettled stretch, but nicer days ahead

The front that brought us the storms yesterday is bringing a cooler start to those north and west of Albany! Parts of Hamilton and Herkimer counties experienced lows in the 40’s Thursday morning – 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the same time of day Wednesday.

Enough dry air behind the front could lead to sunshine in the Adirondacks and North Country for a good portion of the day. The rest of us, however, will be under the influence of that same frontal system that has stalled out along the coast. Most will stay dry, but clouds will persist.

Limited sunshine means that we will be slow to warm up initially. Afternoon highs will ultimately peak in the mid 70’s in most valley locations, and low 70’s in the higher terrain.

Winds will shift, and a southerly flow this evening will cause clouds to overtake the northern portions of our area as well. Overnight, a few stray showers or sprinkles are possible. Lows will be around 60 in the Tri Cities and the Mid Hudson Valley. Elsewhere, expect 50’s.

After the mild start, Thursday will turn out warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70’s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, with a chance for showers during the later morning and afternoon hours.

Saturday could feature one more round of showers later in the day, with highs in the upper 70’s to near 80. beyond that, we ditch the rain chances for a while. High pressure will settle in for the first few days of next week, setting up sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures.

Highs will peak in the upper 70’s on Sunday and Monday, then around the 80 degree mark on Tuesday. That’s rather fitting for the last day of summer… The fall equinox falls on Wednesday (see what I did there?), officially welcoming in a new, cooler season.



Enjoy the warmth while we’ve got it!



-Matt