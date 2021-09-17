9/17/2021: Cloudy with a stray shower, clearing out next week

Expect unsettled weather these next two days. Highs will peak in the mid 70’s for most on Friday afternoon. Cloudy and muggy conditions could give way to a couple spotty showers, but most will stay dry.

Any rain that does develop will fizzle as we go into the overnight period. Lows will range from 60 in Albany to the mid 50’s in outlying areas.

Rain chances appear to be a little higher for Saturday, as a broken group of showers pushes in from the northwest during the late afternoon. Highs will be a little warmer, as well – in the upper 70’s to near 80.

Behind that rain chances, we’ll begin to clear out and humidity will fall – not just for the rest of the weekend, but well into the week ahead!

High pressure will set up sunny skies for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday – the last three days of Summer! Low 70’s and lower dewpoints will make for a spectacularly comfortable feel.

Fall begins on Wednesday, and we expect an approaching system to bring showers later in the day. That activity will linger into Thursday morning. Afternoon highs will peak only in the 60’s on that day, right on cue with the changing seasons!



-Matt