9/15/19: Fog turns to sun, most of Sunday looks great!

Don’t let the foggy and gloomy start fool you… we’re sunny by lunchtime, and the rest of Sunday is shaping up to be stunning.

Fog is making for poor visibility in the Northcountry and Catskills especially, take it slow on the roads!

The good news is that yesterday’s cold front has passed us by. Once the fog burns off around 8 or 9, we can expect plenty of sunshine behind the system.

That means highs will get all the way into the mid 70’s in the Capital District. Expect upper 60’s in the hills and mountains.

A disturbance over the Upper Midwest will approach our area late tonight and into Monday morning, setting up our last rain chance for a good while. Northwest of Albany, expect more clouds and a few stray showers this evening.

Overnight lows will range from low to upper 50’s across the region. Widespread rain could set in in time for the Monday morning commute.

The second half of Monday looks partly to mostly cloudy, with dry conditions and cool temperatures. Highs will range from the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Beyond Monday, the weather looks incredible. Expect a prolonged period of sunshine and afternoons in the 70’s. Tuesday through Thursday, you can expect fall-like mornings with temperatures dipping into the 40’s overnight. Enjoy!